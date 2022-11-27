  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

NNPP National Treasurer Resigns

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Segun Awofadeji inBauchi

The National Treasurer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Shehu Barau Ningi, has resigned from his position.

He also resigned from his membership in the party in Bauchi State.

This was contained in a terse letter he wrote and personally signed which was addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP, Ningi Ward in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, and was obtained by our correspondent.

The letter which was dated November 25 was titled: “Resignation as a member and National Treasurer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).”

The letter was copied to the NNPP Chairman, Ningi LGA; Chairman, Bauchi State Chapter; the National Chairman, the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Engineer Buba Galadima.

In his resignation letter, Ningi said he was leaving his position and membership of the party for “personal reasons. ”He was a one-time Bauchi State Chairman of the NNPP.

 Barau said: “For personal reasons, I wish to inform you of my decision to resign from the party as a member and, concomitantly, as the National Treasurer, with effect from today, Friday, November 25.”

When contacted on the phone, Ningi confirmed the development to our Correspondent.

Asked about the next move and what party he’ll be joining, he said: “I’ll let you know my next move next week.”

Ningi was in the APC, dumped the party and went to the PRP; he later dumped the party and went back to the APC before joining the NNPP.

He was a member of the All Progressives Congress and later became a Commissioner of Budget and Planning under the administration of Mohammed Abubakar, resigned from his appointment on December 23, 2016, claiming that he was being “marginalised” by the governor.

He joined the People’s Redemption Party in the State and later became the PRP Chairman in Bauchi State.

But on October 17, 2020, Ningi, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PRP, Falalu Bello, said he was resigning as a member and Chairman of the party in Bauchi State.

After resigning, he went back to his former party, the APC.

