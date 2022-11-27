French Embassy Seeks End to Discrimination against Women

The French Embassy in Nigeria has called for an end to discrimination against women and girls.

The First Counsellor of the Embassy in Abuja, Oliver Chatelis made the call during the flag-off of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Chatelis vowed to continue to make this call in the programme, which was an annual international campaign to eliminate violence against women slated for November 25 to December 10.

The French official said the initiative was part of a large advocacy backed by French diplomacy to support the fight against gender-based violence for a successful result.

“France carried out a sustained action at the European and international level and called on all states to ratify and implement the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

“In Nigeria, the French embassy supports several developmental projects through its Innovative Civil Society Projects and Coalition of Actors (PISCCA) to promote women’s rights and fight against Gender-Based violence (GBV),” Chatelis said.

The envoy also added that to promote women’s rights and fight against GBV, the embassy, in partnership with the French Institute in Nigeria, supported the exhibition’s opening.

“We will also continue to encourage actions that contribute to the fight against GBV.

“Take this opportunity to remind you of the rich Programmes lined up by the embassy and the institute to commemorate the 16 days of activism this year.

“I humbly wish this event to be an opportunity to pursue these efforts and transform them into actions here In Nigeria,” he said.