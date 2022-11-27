Delta APC Unfolds Seven-week Campaigns Plan





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, has unfolded an all-out seven-week schedule of campaign expected to witness at least 80 stopovers across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The party’s Director of Communications and Media Strategy, Ima Niboro disclosed in a statement yesterday, saying the schedule was approved by the Campaign Director-General, Godsday Orubebe.

The statement added that the exercise would begin on November 29 and terminate on January 20.

The statement quoted Orubebe as saying that the campaign train, tagged “Build a New Delta Tour” would take off in Delta North senatorial district with stopovers at Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Ukwu and Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

“The tour, which will take the campaign train to over 80 stops across the 25 local government areas of the state will end on 20th January 2023 with Grand Finale at Asaba.

“During the tour, the Deputy President of the Senate and the Delta State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, will tout his “EDGE” agenda to Build A New Delta (BAND).

“He will also hold town hall meetings with Deltans in all sectors of our society to discuss the sorry state of affairs in Delta State and his plans to turn things around and ensure that APC wins the 2023 presidential, governorship, senatorial, state and federal legislative elections in Delta State.

“The agenda is our covenant with the people of Delta State. It speaks to the needs of the residents of Delta state. These include Employment and Empowerment; Development; Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security,” he said.

The statement reiterated Omo-Agege’s assertion that the people of Delta would have a better deal under an APC government as the incumbent governor has left much to be desired in the light of the huge debt burden incurred despite the enormous financial resources that had come into the state under his watch.

Orubebe said: “So, if you believe that there should be an end to Okowa’s plan to establish his political dynasty in Delta State through Oborevwori, and continue to plunge the state into wanton and frivolous debts, then join us to help build a new Delta where there are jobs for the mass of the unemployed citizens, hospitals, expanded and modernized infrastructure, transparent, open and accountable government, better schools, roads, clean environment; safe neighbourhoods and communities; equal opportunity; and shared prosperity for all.

“Join us to stem and reverse Okowa’s enslavement of unborn generation to debt. Join us to drive a worthy future for us, our children, and generations yet unborn.”

However, he noted that the proposed state-wide campaign tour especially towards the 2023 governorship election arose from “the successful flag-off of our campaign last week in Warri”, stressing that the APC was poised to uproot the PDP in Delta State next year.