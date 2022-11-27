  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Buhari Congratulates CCN’s President-elect, Bishop Onuoha

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Province, the Most Rev David Onuoha, on his election as the National President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), one of the five blocs that make up the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, affirmed that the election of Archbishop Onuoha during the 31st General Assembly/93rd Anniversary of CCN at Andrew’s Basilica Trans Ekulu, Enugu is a testament to his spiritual fervour, sound theological training and passion for ecumenical unity in Nigeria as well as his remarkable stewardship as a Church Leader.

 Recalling with fondness his last interaction with the Archbishop, who is also the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Okigwe South, during his State visit to Imo in September 2021, the President thanked the cleric for his unfailing devotion to the unity and prosperity of Nigeria, as well as his counsel and intercession for those in authority.

Buhari wished the convener of annual  ‘Imo Prays’ every success as he begins the new phase of his ministry as leader of the CCN for the next three years.

