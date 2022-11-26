Tinubu Takes Campaign to Gbaramatu Kingdom

Idowu Sylvester in Warri





All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday in Oporoza, Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State, promised to engage in regular consultations with Niger Delta leaders to facilitate the formulation of policies and initiatives that will enhance the region’s development.

He spoke in the presence of a full complement of traditional rulers from the kingdom led by the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oboro Gbaraun II.

At the meeting, the APC presidential candidate bagged the second traditional title in two days- the ‘Iyelawei’ of Gbaramatu- meaning the torch bearer of the kingdom.

Receiving Asiwaju Tinubu in his palace, the Pere of Gbaramatu showered praises on the APC candidate, while praying for his success in the presidential election.

The traditional ruler urged Tinubu if elected to ensure the establishment of a deep sea port in Gbaramatu, industrial park in Ogidigben and good roads and bridges leading into the kingdom.

In his response, Asiwaju Tinubu promised to work to speed up the development of the region, saying he would engage in regular consultations with the leaders to implement initiatives and projects that would help the region.

“I’m one of you. My wife is a daughter of the Niger Delta. Your in-law is also your son. No be so?” The APC presidential candidate asked in pidgin English to which the mammoth crowd yelled “Na so.”

He said he was aware the Warri- Escravos/Gbaramatu Road had been awarded, pledging to ensure the completion of the road by getting the contractor involved to deliver on the project.

Tinubu also said if elected the Ministry of Niger Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will serve the full purpose for which they were established.

“The man standing before you will implement whatever he promised. You need honesty, you need commitment to perform. I embody both.

“I know the road and I will carry the Niger Delta people along. We will consult your leaders for the development of Gbaramatu Kingdom and other associated communities.”

Tinubu was accompanied to the kingdom by the Deputy Senate President and APC governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Mai Mala Buni of Kano and Yobe states, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Labour, Festus Keyamo and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

Others on the entourage included former governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, former Minister of State, Niger Delta, Elder Orubebe, APC Chairman in Delta State, Elder Sobotie and a party chieftain in the state, Ayiri Emami.

On arrival at the Palace of Oboro, Tinubu and his entourage were treated to an exchange of pleasantries, rooted in customs and tradition.

The APC candidate and his team were presented with kolanuts in demonstration of love and hospitality of the people.

As Tinubu was conferred with a traditional title, others in his entourage also received various titles.

Omo-Agege said the candidate would make the difference in the lives of the people of the Niger Delta because “he is progress and development-oriented.

“He knows what to do because he had done it before. He is our hope to change the fortunes of the region.”