Rita Dominic, Fidelis Anosike Set for White Wedding

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Today, superstar actress Rita Dominic and her partner, Fidelis Anosike will hold their white wedding in England. They will be joined by colleagues, friends and family at the ceremony as they exchange their vows at the stately Abbey manor in North Yorkshire, England. News of the white wedding had stoked excitement with comments like “About to go down Again” from a very close ally of the couple.

Rita, the silver screen goddess and Fidelis, founder of Folio Media Group had their traditional wedding on April 19, 2022 in Imo. While an event was made of Rita’s arrival at her husband’s family home in Anambra state, the flurry and aura of festivities that filled the atmosphere on that occasion in the actress’ country home in Aboh Mbaise, was overwhelming and one of the most never before witnessed in that part in recent times.

It was described as shutdown! Many across walks of life graced the occasion. Not a few glued to their phone screens to catch a glimpse of the events as it unfolded. However, the celebration is not done yet, as it is expected to be a weekend of picturesque activities including a marriage blessing to be held in a 900-year-old Abbey with a unique history. Sources say guests have been informed of the formal, black and white dress code.

Other Nollywood stars like Michelle Dede, Kate Henshaw, and Vicky Sogunro are some of the few colleagues and associate that would be on the bride’s maid of honour’s train.

Rita and Fidelis met during the 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) session on film business which had government representatives, business leaders and development agencies as well as media entrepreneurs and top executives.

Thus began their beautiful journey. The actress successfully kept her relationship with the Daily Times publisher private but eventually took many by surprise when in a new lease of life, she took to her Instagram page to reveal the identity of her partner in December 2020. The exposé stoked up celebration among her fans that have waited for her for years to pick a man.

Soon after, the blogosphere went agog with comments and congratulatory messages. In fact, her post as at the time had generated over 10,000 comments, which by far the highest she has ever recorded on any of her social media platforms till date.