Estate Developer Seeks Upward Review of Education Budget

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A real Estate Developer and Managing Director, Medaville Estate Limited, Dr Akingbaso Ademola has urged the Federal Government to give priority to education and upward review the education budget from from its current status to United Nations projection.

Akingbaso made the plea in an interview with journalists after he was honoured with Doctorate Degree by British American University Florida USA.

Akingbaso pointed out that only 20 per cent budgetary allocation would improve the standard and ensure quality of education at the basic, secondary and tertiary institutions, while also assist in curbing incessant strike by workers in the sector.

At the decoration held on at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Akingbaso said proper funding of education would help to safeguard the future of Nigerian children.

“The way out is that the country should work towards moving priority areas like health and education sectors to statutory transfer so they can be addressed the same way the judiciary and legislature are being treated in terms of funding.

“Since the judiciary and the legislature get money allocated to them in bulk, this way the health and education sectors can get their allocation as official priority,’’ he said.

Speaking on the award, Akingbaso expressed gratitude to the University for recognizing his contributions in the society and attributed his success to God.

He said ‘’it is interesting that you have assessed my contributions to humanity, and found it worthy of this award and recognition.

“It is indeed interesting that I am honored in an area where I got into by divine providence, and so I hereby pledge that this will spur me on to continue in contributing to humanity”.

Also speaking, the President of the University in Nigeria, Prof. Muhammad Omolaja said the University decided to recognize various roles the awardees have contributed to the development of the nation.

He said the British American University roles primarily is to imbibe the culture of creativity, innovation and imagination into the students with disposition for life-long learning, research and entrepreneurial professionalism.

“As a fully accredited American University, BAU specifically concentrates on matters of international education in conjunction with our partner

institutions from different continents including Europe, Asia, Africa, Americas, etc.

“At BAU, you can

attend classes at our ground campuses, study online,

enroll for Study-Away programs or choose a combination of these that matches your schedules.

He said Akingbaso’s choice, was based on his antecedents as one who abhors cheating and excelled in his chosen profession.