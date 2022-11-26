Bandits Kill 15 in Attacks on Kaduna Communities 

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Fifteen people have been killed in separate attacks by bandits on communities in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

Unspecified number of people were also said to have sustained injuries during the attacks.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings in a statement yesterday.

He said in Giwa LGA, the bandits attacked the Rafin Sarki community and killed 11 people, while in Cibiya and Karamai communities in Kajuru LGA two people were killed.

He added that the bandits killed two people in Damari community, Birnin Gwari LGA.

The statement reads: “On a sad note, the Kaduna State Government has sent its deepest commiserations to families of several victims who were killed in attacks by bandits in Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas.

“The Government was informed by security agencies that bandits attacked Rafin Sarki in Giwa LGA, with 11 locals confirmed killed. They are identified as:

Abdullahi Musa, Adamu Musa, Aminu Nasiru, Adamu Ibrahim, Yau Usman Ladan, Yunusa Saidu, Salisu Abdulrahman, Fati Usman, Yakubu Ya’u Marwanu Ibrahim and one unidentified person.

“Similar briefings revealed that Cibiya and Karamai communities in Kufana, Kajuru LGA were attacked by bandits and two people were killed; identified as Idon Bonos and Aston Namaskar.

“Several persons were left injured. Furthermore, bandits killed two people in Damari, Birnin Gwari LGA. The victims are identified as: Salisu Mai Tireda and Mohammed Maikaba.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness over the incidents and sent his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the slain victims.

He said while praying for the repose of their souls, the governor also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Aruwan said, “The government is engaging the security forces on these developments and other fronts.”