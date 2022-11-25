Odujinrin and Adefulu Celebrate 50th Anniversary in Grand  Style

Mary Nnah

An organisation’s 50th anniversary is a milestone worth celebrating, no wonder Nigeria’s leading commercial law practice, Odujinrin and Adefulu certainly did it with style.

The event drew a host of dignitaries in attendance one of which was His Excellency, Adedapo Abiodun the Governor of Ogun State.

The celebrations started weeks in advance, with a Golf Tournament which was held at the Ikeja Golf Club, followed by a symposium that saw seasoned lawyers and professionals speak on the future of the legal profession in Nigeria. To wrap up the celebration, the law firm chose to celebrate this milestone in grand style.

Speaking at the Gala, Governor Abiodun commented, “Let me particularly appreciate these two mentors of mine who are celebrating fifty years of their very successful partnership today. I appreciate you and all that you stand for as you have been an inspiration to us and generations to come. Fifty years ago, you established this law firm with no expectation of how successful it will be. I believe that this firm will last another fifty years”

Prince Adeyemi Adefulu and Chief Oladipo Odujinrin both walked their guests down memory lane with their heartwarming speeches. Leaving the audience teary-eyed and hopeful.

During his speech, Prince Adefulu said, “Although I consider myself to be an adventurous person, this has been an exciting adventure. Our story began with two brave and audacious young men who decided to defy all ethos by setting up a practice fresh out of law school”. He also informed his audience of the several difficulties he and his partner faced when establishing the law firm.”

“Looking back now, it may have looked like an impracticable mission but we knew failure was never an option,” he noted further.

Guests were also entertained with a cocktail hour, state-of-the-art cuisine, a vibrant dance crew, and a live performance from multi-award-winning star, Buju BNXN.

An associate of the firm, Mrs. Damola Owobokun, concluded the event with a vote of thanks to the clients and guests who took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the important occasion with the firm.

“We are commemorating fifty years because of the boldness and perseverance of our founding partners who opted to start a great path of collaboration in the heart of Lagos, which was uncommon at the time. We are excited for the next fifty years”, she noted.

Odujinrin & Adefulu is a full-service commercial legal company with offices in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Odujinrin & Adefulu, one of Nigeria’s oldest still-operating law firms, offers its clients a wealth of experience in the following areas: energy and natural resources, corporate and project finance, real estate, commercial transactions, and dispute resolution.

The law firm is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Bar Association (IBA), Association of International Petroleum Negotiators, Institute of Energy Law, and the Capital Market Solicitors Association.