NSCDC Issues Operational Licences to 24 New Private Security Firms

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued 24 operational licences to private security firms at the Corps national headquarters in Abuja, in line with the provisions of the Private Guard Companies Act.

In a statement issued by the Corps spokesperson, Olushola Odumosu, the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged the new entrants into the industry to use their new operational licences to contribute their quota to promoting internal security as the country tilts towards the yuletide and the 2023 general election.

He reiterated that tackling the menace of insecurity in Nigeria requires collective and collaborative efforts of the government and private security agencies, including all Nigerian citizens.

Audi said the new wave of crime occasioned by activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers is asymmetric in nature, thus, making confrontational approaches necessary, adding that private guards companies have vital roles to play in entrenching peace, safety and security in the country.

The corps helmsman maintained that private security practitioners must collaborate with the Corps, especially in the area of credible intelligence gathering, to enhance internal security.

He charged the new operators to adhere strictly to the law guiding their operations, urging them to ensure prompt annual renewal of their licences to avoid being clamped down as a result of violation of extant rules by the CG’s Special Task Force set up to supervise and monitor PGC operations and activities across board.