FOR ANIOCHA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY

For the Aniocha South Constituency, the moment of truth has come. For 24 years we have been unfortunate to have the worst political representatives at the local, state and federal levels, which is why we the members of One Voice, Our Choice came out as a pressure group to say Enough Is Enough. Go to communities like Ashama, Olodu, Olloh, Adonte, Nsukwa, Ewulu and many other communities in Aniocha South Constituency that have not seen electricity for 16 out of the 24 years that the ruling PDP has led Delta State. Other basic necessities of life like good roads, potable water, education, qualitative health care services, reasonable comfort, security of lives and properties are absent. Even the capital of Aniocha South Local Government Area can’t boast of electricity or good roads.

So ask ourselves: have we really benefitted from the so-called dividends of democracy from these ineffective, inefficient, self-centered and greedy politicians? So this time around One Voice, Our Choice adopted Prince Rister Izediunor for Delta State House Of Assembly Aniocha South Constituency; Dr. Ide Tony Nwaka for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and Ken Kanma for Delta North Senatorial District as those we would support.

We are not slaves to these people who continuously recycle themselves and their families and impose themselves on us as leaders when there is nothing to show for it.

Enough.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, karfeyio@gmail.com