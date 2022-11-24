  • Thursday, 24th November, 2022

Odiong Akpan Joins TechQuest Board of Directors

Business | 12 hours ago

Nosa Alekhuogie

TechQuest STEM Academy has appointed Odiong Akpan as a member of the Advisory Board of Directors.  

Odiong leads and manages Caspania, a digital business advisory firm focused on helping individuals, startup founders and business managers make great leadership decisions in the digital revolution era.  He has over eighteen years of combined experience in the digital technology and petroleum industries. Today, he is on a mission to help Africans increase their understanding of digital transformation and to inspire them to make the world a better place using Digital for Development and Innovation.  

TechQuest STEM Academy LTD/GTE is a nonprofit organisation that develops talent and is intentional about bridging the digital divide in Africa through digital upskilling, training and providing tools and resources to build capacities and support young people, entrepreneurs, organisations and communities. TechQuest has positively impacted over 37,000 people and intends to reach more people and communities

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.