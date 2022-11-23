DSC Group Targets Digital Bank Status

Ugo Aliogo

Digital Space Capital (DSC) Group has said it is dreaming of transforming into Nigeria’s first fully digitalised commercial bank to offer a seamless banking service outside the four-walls of a banking hall.

This was even as the group unveiled its new corporate governance structure in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Olubukola Abitoye, said in the last 28 months, the group has been able to raise it’s staff strength from zero to over 120, and thereby birthing many other subsidiaries.

Abitoye said this shows the strength of the group’s strong organisation with the beauty of its new corporate governance of bringing Nigeria together.

According to her, “the company has been able to deliver N369 million as profit before tax (PBT) in the last 18 months while N769 million has been recorded in 9 months of 2022. This is a positive signal for the group and this means we are heading in the right direction. We also have a microfinance bank with a customer base of over 228,000. Our dream is to be the first fully digitalised commercial bank in Nigeria; offering a seamless banking service without the four-walls of a building.”

She further explained that funds managed by the group have grown to N10 billion.

She said “At this juncture, it is important to let you know that your support, partnership, and trust in us with our processes and strategies will definitely lead us to the promised land – which will be unveiled during our three years projection.”