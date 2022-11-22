NEPC Incentivises Non-oil Exporters to Deepen Participation

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, has said the council will specially recognise and celebrate non-oil exporters who have been consistent in recording appreciable successes as well as contributed to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy in recent years.

He said their contributions had come despite the challenging environment in which they operate have over the years, adding that they deserved to be further encouraged through an awards scheme.

Speaking on the forthcoming NEPC Export Week, which is scheduled to hold from November 21 – 26, 2022, Yakusak said ultimate goal was to ensure that the events that have been lined become an avenue for massive recruitment of people into the non-oil export net.

He said the programme, which is first of its kind to be held by the council is in line with the current management’s strategic efforts of imbibing, sustaining and deepening an export culture in the non-oil export ecosystem.

The NEPC boss added that the export drive would be implemented through series of engagements with key stakeholders within the exporting community and indeed the public.

He noted that earlier in the year, the council held its maiden National Conference on Non-oil Export with the theme “Export for Survival: Optimizing Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Potentials”, which provided a veritable platform for stakeholders in the non-oil export sector to ventilate ideas on current and emerging issues affecting the non-oil export sector.

He said, “In this wise, the Export Week is a continuation of that engagement with critical stakeholders and discerning members of the public.

“The objective is to keep the “Export4Survival” campaign in the front burner of national discourse using the Export Week as a strategic information and communication tool to change the narratives.

“We envisage that the Export Week will provide a path for business and sector led activities to thrive as well as help entrepreneurs particularly SMEs look out for new opportunities in the sector. Therefore, it is vital for these businesses to have the support and information they need to become successful.”

He listed the activities earmarked for the week to include the formal launch of the “Export4Survival” Campaign by the Minister of Industry Trade and investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, a symposium with the theme “Strengthening the Non-Oil Export Sector for National Development”, an Export Inclusiveness Day for Women and Youth, the Export4Survival Walk and a maiden Exporters’ Award and Gala Night to be held in Lagos, among other programmes.