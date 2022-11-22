Gunmen Kidnap Akeredolu’s Former Aide, Demand N100m Ransom

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the abduction of Mr. Richard Omosehin, a former Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

THISADY gathered that the former governor’s aide was kidnapped at his residence at Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state, last Saturday.

According to a source who preferred anonymity, the gunmen numbering about six came to the community on a speed boat and went to the private house of the victim where he was dragged into the boat and sped off.

The source said: “The incident happened at about 2 a.m. last Saturday. Immediately, the people invited the police but by the time the policemen arrived at the place, the kidnappers had taken the man (victim) away.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, said efforts were ongoing to set the victim free unhurt while investigation into the matter had commenced

“We are already making efforts to rescue the victim, and investigation had also begun,” the PPRO stated.

Also, the monarch of Igbekebo town, Oba Simon Dabo, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the victim was allowed to call his wife from captivity, and had demanded the sum of N100million for his release.