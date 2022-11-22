Gambari Inaugurates Nasarawa Varsity Central Engineering Workshops

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, yesterday at Gudi in Nasarawa State inaugurated the Central Engineering Workshop of the proposed Faculty of Engineering of the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK).

The Chief of Staff also inaugurated the new Senate building as well as the WHO/Uniklinikun Institute of Mecular Diagnostics and Infectious Disease Control, Keffi Centre, which was remodeled by the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shu’aib.

Speaking during the inauguration, Gambari commended the former Governor of Nasarawa State, who is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for conceiving the idea of establishing the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He added that what the former governor conceived as an idea had been translated into a living reality for the benefit of not only the state, but Nigerians in general.

According to him, “The inauguration of the 2020 TETFUND High Impact Interventions project has added impetus to the institution’s status. The provision of the central long engineering workshop would go a long way in propelling the engineering programme of the university to be of the highest quality.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Suleiman Mohammed, said the Senate building and the three Central Engineering workshops of the proposed faculty of engineering of the institution were fully funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) through the 2020 TETFund Special High Impact Project Interventions.

According to the NSUK VC, “In Gudi campus where we are proposing to commence the faculty of engineering in the 2022/2023 academic session, three befitting central workshops have been completed which has five compact halls, four en-suites (self-contained with their toilets, 12 single offices, seven store rooms and 18 toilets).

“The Senate building has 21 suited offices (self-contained with their toilets), 100 single offices, 42 shared toilets, six kitchenettes, one senate chamber with a sitting capacity of 250 persons, one council member with a capacity of about 40 members, three conference rooms and one committee room.”