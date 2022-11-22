Binance Highlights Blockchain’s Impact on Economic Inclusion at Nigerian Economic Summit

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange continues to demonstrate the opportunities that can be tapped for social and economic inclusion using blockchain technology.

A statement by the oragnisation said at the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit, the blockchain giant hosted a dinner session themed: “Emerging Technologies for Social and Economic Inclusion: Connecting People and Democratising Access” with policy makers, industry stakeholders, c-suite executives and private leaders in attendance.

The statement also noted that the Summit was held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja between November 14th and 15th where national and global leaders in government, business, politics, development, civil society, and academia convened to dialogue on the theme: “2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity.”

The statement also stated that as Nigeria proceeds into a transitional year, stakeholders were invited to discuss the country’s development imperatives for economic security, social justice, conscientious governance, political stability, and environmental sustainability with the prospect of gaining insights from the past and present to set the economic policy agenda for sustainable economic development.

The dinner session itself was an intimate banquet-style dinner setting with a myriad of established guests including Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, SSA on Digital Transformation to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Kirk Wagar, Global Head of Government Relations, Binance, Emmanuel Babalola, CEO, Bundle Africa, Hakeem Onasanya, Special Adviser to the Chairman, Board of Trustees at Lagos StateEmployment Trust Fund (LSETF),, Tola Odeyemi, Head of Government Relations for West Africa, Binance, Nkechi Oguchi, Director of Community, Talent City amongst others.

Speaking at the session, Global Head of Government Relations at Binance, Kirk Wagar, said: “Blockchain is nothing more than the most secure, transparent contract and the world is built on contract. blockchain will continue to facilitate inclusion and accessibility through products that provide value to users.”

Chief Executive Officer of Bundle Africa, Emmanuel Babalola, stated that the Blockchain creates a framework for the internet to transfer value – enabling people the ability to do profound things with the technology.

He added: “I am a firm believer in the fact that blockchain has the most profound use cases in Africa. As part of the ability we now have to transfer value over the web, we are opening ourselves up to the largest wealth distribution in human history.”

SSA on Digital Transformation to the President, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, said: “The ecosystem is made up of practitioners and policymakers, and it’s in that collaboration that the real value – which will help the ecosystem – develops”.

The statement remarked that the effort particularly echoes Binance’s commitment to collaboration with stakeholders across the industry and shaping policies that protect consumers, encourage innovation and move the industry forward.

The statement hinted that the rise of blockchain technology has led to the emergence of associated technologies and trends and Binance remains committed to meeting the highest standards of compliance and further building a sustainable path for the blockchain industry.