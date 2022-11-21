Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Woman for Kidnapping Boys in Lagos, Oyo

Operatives of the Lagos State Command has confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old woman identified as Joy Kolapo for allegedly kidnapping two boys aged three and seven in Lagos and Oyo states.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, said the suspect’s arrest penultimate Saturday came after a week-long probe.

“Following painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering into the abduction of a three-year old boy, Bright, on October 27, 2022 in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lagos State Command, have arrested one serial kidnapper, Joy Kolapo ‘f’ aged 28.

“The suspect was arrested in Omi Adio area of Oyo State on November 12, 2022 with another victim, one Moses ‘m’ aged seven whom she had kidnapped in Olopo Meta area of Oyo State,” the police spokesman said.

Hundeyin stated that the police investigation led to the rescue of Bright in the Akute area of Ogun State on the same day the suspect was arrested.

According to him, further investigation revealed that the suspect was a neighbour to Bright’s parents and had received the sum of N55,000 from his parents for his return.

“Thereafter, the suspect took the victim to her friend’s shop in Akute, begging her friend to babysit the child while she went shopping but never showed up again. The friend immediately notified the Police at Ojodu Abiosun Division in Akute of the abandoned child,” he said.

“The suspect then travelled down to Oyo State after leaving Akute, kidnapped another victim, one Moses, demanded and received the sum of N20,000 from his parents before she was eventually arrested.

“The boys have been rescued unhurt and reunited with their parents. Meanwhile, the suspect has since been arraigned.”