Osinbajo Begins Three-day State Visit to Canada

*Meets with Canadian counterpart, parliamentarians in Ottawa today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo departed Abuja on Sunday for a three-day official visit to Canada, the North American nation.

The visit, according to a statement issued by Osinbajo’s media assistant, Laolu Akande, would deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Canada as the vice president would meet with the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, other top parliamentarians and members of the Canadian government in Ottawa on Monday.



During the visit, issues and events around educational collaboration, technology, creative industry and climate justice, among others, would also feature.

Osinbajo was also expected to give a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston on Wednesday. Established in 1841, Queen’s University is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive academic institutions and is famous for its role in advancing the goals of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



Earlier, the Vice President would be received at the Ontario-based Carleton University, which has significant engagements and collaborations with some educational institutions in Nigeria, with ongoing efforts to deepen the mutual relationships around issues including research and curriculum development.

While in Canada, Osinbajo would also meet with the leadership of the Nigerian community, including Nollywood artists based in the country and notable Canadian government officials with Nigerian origins.



He would also meet with representatives of the Canadian business community and investors especially from the creative industry and technology sector.

Nigeria and Canada have over the years maintained cordial bilateral relationships. Indeed, Nigeria is Canada’s largest trading partner in Africa and both countries also have a Bi-National Commission, the only one of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Vice President is expected back in Abuja later in the week.