Much Ado About Retirement of N’Assembly Clerk

Sunday Aborisade reports that the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly is now mired in controversy as its occupant now finds it difficult to exit even after attaining the mandatory retirement age

A former Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, in 2020 initiated an amendment to the National Assembly Service Commission Act expected to raise the retirement age of legislative staff in the federal parliament from 60 to 65 years or attainment of 40 years in service.

Subsequently, Sani-Omolori, refused to proceed on retirement claiming that the 8th Assembly had automatically given him approval to stay for another five years in office.

The controversial legislative action of the Eighth National Assembly, which would have raise the retirement age from 60 to 65 and the years of service from 35 to 40 would have affected no fewer than 150 staff who were already due for retirement then.

It took the timely intervention of the Executive Chairmanof the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Ahmed Amshi, to save the situation by asking all those who would have benefited from the five years increment in retirement period, to ignore the purported amendment.

The NASC took a step further by appointing Amos Ojo and other management staff members to their respective acting capacities, on July 17, 2020. Ojo, who was thereafter appointed as the substantive CNA on September 30, 2020, was due to proceed on pre-retirement leave by November 14, 2022.

Just like his predecessor, while approaching his retirement age of 60 penultimate week, Ojo started manipulating the process of the mandatory three-month retirement leave.

Tension started mounting in the National Assembly last week over the alleged refusal of the Clerk to present his pre-retirement letter, which is expected to take effect from Monday, November 14.

Investigation by THISDAY revealed that Ojo was to formally proceed on his three-month pre-retirement leave effective from Monday but sources in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), told our Correspondent that he did not submit any letter as of the end of the close of work on penultimate Friday.

It was further learnt that Ojo had written officially to the NASC, seeking more time before he would comply with the service rule that mandates him to start a three-month pre-retirement leave on Monday as prerequise for his retirement from service.

One of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not officially authorised to speak on the matter, explained that the outgoing CNA actually wanted to spend his three month retirement leave in office.

The source said, “Our position is that the CNA should proceed on his retirement leave on Monday, although some of our people believe that his request to spend the period in office should be considered.

“It seems Ojo’s request might be granted because we observed that the Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Amshi, appears to be planning a soft landing for him in that regard. However, some of us are not happy with it”.

Sources close to the leadership of the National Assembly branch of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, (PASAN) also claimed staff of the nation’s parliament were not happy with the development.

They were said to be accusing Ojo of working against the laid-down civil service rules and regulations.

Stakeholders including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and a former CNA, Dr Salisu Maikasuwa, were said to have intervened in the matter

Maikasuwa was said to have objected to the alleged plot by Ojo to serve his three month retirement leave in office.

The Ex-CNA said he did not wait until the compulsory three-month pre-retirement leave before he presented his letter of voluntarily retirement, even six months ahead.

He told the NASC Chairman that he should allow due process and precedents to guide the Commission in this instant case.

Part of Maikasuwa’s message read, “With utmost respect and humility, I crave your kind indulgence to allow due process and precedence to prevail on the pre-retirement of Arc. Ojo, the incumbent CNA.

“In doing this, you will get a pass mark from Nass Staff members, Nigerians, posterity and the Almighty God.

“Thank you and please urgently do the needful”.

Gbajabiamila, on the other hand, prepared a soft landing for the outgoing Clerk by seeking the intervention of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Ojo had earlier written the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Ahmed Amshi, seeking to spend the three months period on his desk and carried Gbajabiamila along in the plot.

Just before the Commissioners of NASC could sit on his request, Ojo withdrew the letter on Friday evening, creating an impression that he was ready to proceed on leave immediately.

The drama continued last Monday morning when Mr. Smart Olanrewaju, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, forwarded a letter from the Head of Service to the NASC.

The Office of the Speaker, had earlier written to the HoS seeking her opinion on whether or not it was proper for Ojo to spend his three months pre-retirement leave in office. The HoS in the response said there was nothing wrong in Ojo’s request.

The letter, exclusively obtained by THISDAY in Abuja on Monday, was signed by a Director, Adebayo O. Odejin, for the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

It was addressed to the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives, through the Chief of Staff.

Part of the letter read, “ I am directed to refer to your letter dated 10th November 2022 on the above subject seeking clarification on pre-retirement leave.

“The pre-retirement leave is provided for in the Public Service Rule (PSR) 100238 which states:

“Officers are required to give three months notice to retire from service before the effective date of retirement.

“At the commencement of the three months, officers should proceed immediately on the compulsory one month pre-retirement workshop/semmnar,

“For the remaining two months, retiring officers are expected fo take necessary measures to put their records straight so as to facilitate the speedy processing of their retirement benefits.

“Going by the provision, it is compulsory for the retiring officer to give a notice of three months prior to his/her retirement.

“Among other intents this provision is to enable the MDA arrange a replacement in good time, for the officer.

“As provided in the rule and where organised, the retiring officer will attend the one-month pre-retirement seminar.

“He/she is expected, in his/her own interest to gather his/her records from various MDAs he/she might have served. This is to facilitate the processing of his/her retirement benefits,

“It Is therefore not out of order if the officer chooses to work in office during the period.

“Please accept, the assurances of the warm regards of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.”

The Speaker, House of Representatives through his Chief of Staff, immediately conveyed the HoS letter to the NASC, with a written communication.

Gbajabiamila’s letter, dated November 11, 2022 with Ref Nos NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL 1/5288, read:

“The Executive Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Plot 664 TOS Benson Crescent Off Okonjo Iweala Way, Utako District, Abuja.

“GUIDANCE ON MANDATORY THREE MONTHS PRE-RETIREMENT LEAVE OF A RETIRING CIVIL SERVANT.

“I am directed to refer the National Assembly Service Commission to the correspondence from the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, HCSF/314/93 on the above subject.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives has directed that the correspondence should be referred to the commission for guidance and clarification on pre-retirement leave of a retiring civil servant.

“Attached herewith are copies of the above referred correspondence, HCSF/314/93 and the official enquiry letter from the Speaker to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation dated November 10, 2022.

“Please accept the assurances of the Speaker’s warm regards.

Signed: OLANREWAJU SMART Chief of Staff.”

The NASC acted on the Head of Service recommendations by approving the appointment of Mr. Sani Magaji Tambuwal, erstwhile Secretary of Finance and Accounts, as the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement last Friday by the Chairman, NASC, Ahmed Amshi.

The NASC boss, however said Tambuwal would work with the outgoing CNA, Olatunde Ojo, who is currently on his three months’ pre-retirement leave.

According to him, the action was to comply with the Authentication Act which stipulates that only the substantive CNA could transmit the Appropriation Bill, currently being worked on by the National Assembly, to the President.

He said, “The Commission further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde Amos, continues to work with the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal, until his retirement date of 14 February, 2023 in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill’s processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.”

Other key officers appointed to man top management team of the National Assembly bureaucracy included, Mr. Ogunlana Kamoru, Secretary of Legal Services who is elevated to the position of Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA).

It also included Mrs. Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya (former Secretary of Special Duties) now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services.

Also, Mr. Birma Shuaibu M, the Director, Legislative, has now been appointed the Acting Secretary of Human Resources Directorate, while Mr. Umoru Barde Ali (Director, Pharmacy) has been appointed the Acting Secretary of Research and Information.

The list also included, Mr. Omogbehin Yomi V, Director, Legislative who is now the Acting Secretary, Special Duties and Mr. Inyang Clement Titus, Director of Accounts, who is now the Acting Secretary of Finance and Accounts.

Similarly, Mr. Nwoba Andrew O, Director, Admin is now the Acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.

Amshi said, “The appointments were sequel to the approval by the Commission of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the Commission on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.”

The development has therefore, finally laid to rest, the tension and anxiety that enveloped the entire National Assembly bureaucracy in the last two weeks.