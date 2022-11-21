Kwara 2023: Former Governor’s Aide, Esinrogunjo, 4,000 APC Members Defect to PDP

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Politics ahead of the next year general elections in Kwara State at the weekend thickened as the immediate past Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Mr. Musibau Esinrogunjo and 4,000 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), publicly dumped the party for opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Esinrogunjo’s defection to PDP is coming weeks after his resignation as the Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation to Governor AbdulRazaq.

Esinrogunjo had on October 31, 2022, tendered his resignation letter to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Shaba Jubril.

However, addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters in Ilorin shortly after his defection from APC to PDP, Esinrogunjo said that “politics is not religion, we are all clamoring for O to ge (enough is enough) in 2019. I am not convinced with what we are witnessing today in Kwara state and with that I have made my mind with thousands of my followers to leave APC to come back to PDP, a great party.

“Change is constant in life and at a point in time when things are not going fine, you have every power and every audacity to leave a party to another party.”

Esinrogunjo explained that his defection to PDP was an act of obeying the will of his parents and family as well as the hard times he had faced in APC as SSA to the incumbent governor.

“Anybody who wants to grow in life must face some challenges but the ability to stand firm makes you a leader, as far as I am concerned today, I want to authoritatively thank the entire members of PDP in Kwara state, today that I have joined PDP, 2023 is a victorious for us Insha Allah and I will repeat this in 2023 after the election.”

He, therefore, called on all PDP members to get prepared, saying that “PDP don’t tolerate thuggrey, we don’t tolerate violence and we will do our campaign door to door the way we did it for Otoge in 2019.

“Election is not about violence it is about carrying the goodwill messages to the people. We are tired of bad governance in Kwara that’s why I decide to join the moving train of PDP to bring the good governance back to power.”

Receiving the defectors, the Kwara Central senatorial youth leader of the PDP, Mr. Issau Mohammed described the defection of the APC to PDP as a great plus to the electoral success of the PDP come next year general elections in the state.

Mohammed, however, urged the defectors to see themselves as members of the house and shun all actions that would not bring electoral success of the PDP in the state.