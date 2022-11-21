  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Kogi Poly Rector Vows to Raise Standard of Education

Nigeria | 1 day ago

 Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, has vowed not to relent in his service to God and humanity in an efforts to uplift the standard of education in the institution.

He also pledged that he would not be clouded by the religious and tribal considerations in carrying out his assignments.

The rector made this known in a chat with journalists shortly after the conferment of the chieftaincy title: ‘Omaoja Ata Igala’ by the Igala Traditional Council at weekend in Idah, Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Usman, who was one of the eminent personalities conferred with traditional titles by the Ata Igala, the President of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Mathew Alaji

Opaluwa Ogwuche, at his palace in Idah.

He, therefore, expressed determination to uplift the standard of education in the institution, noting that what has been achieved so far was a product of courage and determination.

He pointed out that he had step on toes to move the state polytechnic to an enviable level, adding that it was not an easy fight, as some people who were forcing students to buy text books

The rector, who gave gratitude to God, commended the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, for giving him the opportunities to serve humanity, noting that most of the steps taken so far was in consultations with the visitor of the institution, “who always urged us to be consistent in our actions.”

He said the chieftaincy title conferred on him was borne out of his commitment and efforts in transforming Kogi State Polytechnic as one of the best polytechnics in the country.

 The rector, who has become a new traditional chief in Igalaland, has urged the staff of the institution to commit to their work and shun sentiment that could retard the progress and development of the polytechnic, assuring the state that he would continue to prioritise the welfare of the staff to enable them discharge their duty creditably.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.