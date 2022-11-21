Kogi Poly Rector Vows to Raise Standard of Education

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, has vowed not to relent in his service to God and humanity in an efforts to uplift the standard of education in the institution.

He also pledged that he would not be clouded by the religious and tribal considerations in carrying out his assignments.

The rector made this known in a chat with journalists shortly after the conferment of the chieftaincy title: ‘Omaoja Ata Igala’ by the Igala Traditional Council at weekend in Idah, Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Usman, who was one of the eminent personalities conferred with traditional titles by the Ata Igala, the President of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Mathew Alaji

Opaluwa Ogwuche, at his palace in Idah.

He, therefore, expressed determination to uplift the standard of education in the institution, noting that what has been achieved so far was a product of courage and determination.

He pointed out that he had step on toes to move the state polytechnic to an enviable level, adding that it was not an easy fight, as some people who were forcing students to buy text books

The rector, who gave gratitude to God, commended the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, for giving him the opportunities to serve humanity, noting that most of the steps taken so far was in consultations with the visitor of the institution, “who always urged us to be consistent in our actions.”

He said the chieftaincy title conferred on him was borne out of his commitment and efforts in transforming Kogi State Polytechnic as one of the best polytechnics in the country.

The rector, who has become a new traditional chief in Igalaland, has urged the staff of the institution to commit to their work and shun sentiment that could retard the progress and development of the polytechnic, assuring the state that he would continue to prioritise the welfare of the staff to enable them discharge their duty creditably.