Kogi Monarch Praises Senator Adeyemi’s Love for Constituents  

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has been described as a rare breed politician who loves people of his constituency and could do anything to better their lots.

The Ohimege Igu of Koton Karfi, High Royal Majesty, Abdukrazaq Sani Isa Koto, made the remark at the weekend in his palace when it was reported to him that certain individuals in some communities in Koton Karfi Local Government Area of the state were selling off some empowerment and items donated by Senator Adeyemi.

Earlier, Adeyemi had donated some electricity transformers, solar energy panels, boreholes, and renovated some schools, health centres and reconstructed roads in some communities in his constituency.

The high ranking lawmaker had also distributed ambulances and hospital equipment worth millions of Naira to some hospitals and health centres and provided free ante natal services to hundreds of pregnant women in his constituency.

He also provided scholarship awards to over 5,000 students of tertiary institutions aside from hundreds of cars, motorcycles and tricycles popularly known as “Keke Napep” that he freely shared to members of his constituency.

The royal father, who praised Adeyemi for all these, however expressed shock that certain individuals could allow their greed and ill-will to supplant the overall interest of their communities and stressed that Adeyemi was a politician with a large heart who has given so much empowerments to communities and individuals in the state and should not be discouraged.

According to the monarch, if the country could have the likes of Adeyemi in abundance, the sufferings of the masses would be greatly reduced , adding that lack of fear of God and patriotism have contributed to the rots in the society.

The Ohimege, who was specifically hard on certain individuals in Edeha community for selling off some solar panels brought to the community to boost electricity in the area, ordered the Chief of Edeha community, Mr. Abdullah Idris, to ensure that the sold items were immediately retrieved and brought back to the community for use.

He said that those items were not meant for individuals but for the community and stressed that Adeyemi numerous gestures were meant to complement the state government efforts to ensure better life for all.

The traditional ruler, therefore, warned any chief in his domain who allowed government property or items donated by individuals to be destroyed or sold, to be ready to face the wrath of the law.