Correspondents’ Chapel Receives New Bus, Commends Gombe Govt





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Correspondents Chapel of the Gombe State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the state government for donating a brand new bus to the council.

The new bus, according to the Chairperson of Chapel, Ms Hajara Leman, was presented to the chapel at the weekend at the Government House in Gombe.

According to a statement signed by the chairperson and made available to journalists, she stated that: “Following the presentation of a brand new bus to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Gombe State Council last Friday, we wish to commend the state government on that gesture.

“We herewith express our profound gratitude to the state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for the good gesture done to the chapel.

“We are mindful of the fact that Governor Yahaya made a pledge to the chapel and has fulfilled the pledge, and that is really heartwarming for us.”

Leman added that: “This is a good development for journalists in the state, as the bus will avail us the opportunity to spotlight the happenings in the state in the interest of its development and service to humanity.

“We are also careful not to forget the covert efforts of the Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Meshak Lauco; the Director-General of Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, and the NUJ family in the state.”