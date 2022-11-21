  • Monday, 21st November, 2022

Correspondents’ Chapel Receives New Bus, Commends Gombe Govt

Nigeria | 4 hours ago


Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Correspondents Chapel of the Gombe State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the state government for donating a brand new bus to the council.

The new bus, according to the Chairperson of Chapel, Ms Hajara Leman, was presented to the chapel at the weekend at the Government House in Gombe.

According to a statement signed by the chairperson and made available to journalists, she stated that: “Following the presentation of a brand new bus to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Gombe State Council last Friday, we wish to commend the state government on that gesture.

“We herewith express our profound gratitude to the state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for the good gesture done to the chapel.

“We are mindful of the fact that Governor Yahaya made a pledge to the chapel and has fulfilled the pledge, and that is really heartwarming for us.”

Leman added that: “This is a good development for journalists in the state, as the bus will avail us the opportunity to spotlight the happenings in the state in the interest of its development and service to humanity.

 “We are also careful not to forget the covert efforts of the Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Meshak Lauco; the Director-General of Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, and the NUJ family in the state.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.