Confusion over Health of Benue PDP Guber Candidate

George Okoh In Makurdi



The health situation of the gubernatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Titus Uba is generating ripples in Benue State following the absence of the candidate and Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly from many important state functions.

Speculation are rife that the candidate is down from a stroke related illness.

However, the Campaign Management Committee of the PDP in Benue State, said it was aware of “speculations in the public domain over the health condition of the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.”

A statement by Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,, State Campaign Management Committee, Bemgba Iortyom, said: “We acknowledge that such speculations may be from well wishers and supporters who are concerned over the absence of their favourite candidate from public functions over the past few weeks, and we are aware too that a segment of the opposition is seeking cheap political capital from the situation. To our loving and faithful supporters we make this clarification, which should blanch the ill motives of detractors, that Titus Uba is only away on medical vacation necessitated by natural causes which no human, no matter how high or lowly, is immune from. Uba is not down with any ailment as being peddled in rumours by conscienceless elements among the opposition.

“We assure everyone that the Benue PDP governorship candidate is in good state of health and will soon be back at his duty station in the State Assembly and also on the campaign trail where he is miles ahead in the race for the top job at Benue People’s House, Makurdi come 2023.

“The Campaign Management Committee appreciates the existing pact between the good people of Benue State and PDP which has placed the party in favoured status at every election year since 1999, with only a brief exception in 2015.

“We trust that in 2023 Benue people will maintain their confidence in our great party with sweeping victory at the polls.”

However, some residents said there are indications that the Benue PDP is hiding the true state of health of its guber candidate from the public.