2023: Stakeholders Adopt PDP Guber Candidate, Mbah,  in Enugu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the stakeholders and communities’ leaders making up Akpugo clan have declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, saying he has been adopted as their sole candidate.

The communities’ leaders and political stakeholders, who converged on the residence of the PDP Campaign Spokesman, Barr. Nana Ogbodo in Akpugo town assured Mbah of their unflinching support, saying they have rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties because of the impeccable qualities and capacity of the PDP governorship standard bearer to deliver on their mandate.

Ogbodo, who is also the Chairman, Akpugo Stakeholders Forum, a body that cut across different political parties, professional bodies and pressure group, said the 12 autonomous communities in Apkugo clan, with five political wards, had no alternative to the PDP, adding that opposition parties had never worked for them even when some of their members ran for elections on their platforms.

He appreciated Mbah for running an inclusive policy through the appointments made by the party in its campaign council which ceded key prominent positions to the Akpugo people.

“You have shown us that you value Akpugo through your appointments in the campaign council.

“You are the only governorship candidate Akpugo people know. We want to assure you we are with you. We will campaign for you and ensure your victory,” he added.

Lending his voice, the former Military Governor of Imo State, Navy Commodore James Aneke (rtd), while expressing confidence that the election will be a walkover for Mbah through their unalloyed support, said the people were eagerly looking forward to the development and infrastructure his administration will deliver to the state.

In their separate speeches, the Managing Director, Enugu State Investment Development Authority, Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, and the Local Government PDP Chairman, Hon. Uwabunkeonye Nnamoko, said they could vouch for Mbah’s competence and capacity to deliver the much anticipated good governance when he wins.

They further noted that Akpugo people believe in progress, and the only political party that represents progress in Enugu State is PDP. They therefore pledged that all their votes in the five wards will be harnessed for the PDP’s victory.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Hon. Steve Oruruo, who also spoke at the event, said they organised the colorful reception to inform Mbah of their unwavering support, commitment and dedication to the project, adding that his victory had already been won and sealed by the overwhelming support from members of the public.

Oruruo, who further stated that Apkugo town is made up of businessmen and professionals willing to partner with the next government to move the state to loftier heights Mbah had promised, maintained that the governorship hopeful possesses the qualities and character that will transform the state.

“Our people are businessmen and we want to move with you and partner with your administration to move the state economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion as you promised.

“We have our foot soldiers here and they are ready to do the job. This event was organised to make a categorical statement. We have the intrinsic knowledge of what you can do because you have the qualities to deliver,” he said.

On his part, the local government chairman, Hon. Uchenna Ejim promised that his people were ready to march the governorship candidate to the Lion Building on May 29, 2023, with their huge voting strength.

He noted that Akpugo, with five wards and many polling units, accounts for at least a quarter of the total voting population in the local government area, promising that “We shall swim and excel with you. We shall deliver you and show you total love and solidarity.”

Hon. Mrs. Esther Edeh who spoke on behalf of the Apkugo women assured Mbah that all the women from the wards were campaigning for his election.

She noted that they’d been meeting with cross sections of women in the state to sensitize them on the need to collect their voter’s cards and vote for the PDP.

Also speaking were the member representing Nkanu West/East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, and the former Deputy Chairman of Nkanu West Local Government, Hon. John Ogbodo, who said the election of the PDP candidate should be considered as a done deal in the state.

Noting that the PDP has no rival in the area, the speakers disclosed that the myriad of good works the PDP administration had brought to the constituency would be an added advantage that would convince the electorate to vote for continuity.

The PDP gubernatorial frontrunner was, in addition, presented with the ófó staff, a symbol of acceptance and authority, by all the traditional rulers in the various communities.

Underscoring the importance of the ófó staff, Igwe Augustine Nwodo, who spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, stressed that the presentation of the staff was an endorsement made on behalf of the Apkugo clan for Mbah to represent their interest at the Lion Building in 2023.

He said the governorship candidate had proven to be more qualified, prepared and poised for the task ahead, adding that the entire 12 communities had spoken through their action.

Reacting to the endorsement by the Akpugo communities, Mbah said he was overwhelmed by the presence of the people he saw, saying the gathering demonstrated that the mission ahead was a fait accompli.

Mbah, who commended all of them for the confidence reposed in him to represent them at the Government House, said the ófó staff presentation would never be taken for granted by him.

“Your choice to support our drive for governorship mandate in Enugu State is one that shows that your choice transcends personal interests.

“What you did here today is equivalent to buying a ticket to join me on a journey of greatness. We have worked out a template to achieve the Enugu State of our dream,” he added.

Harping on his resolve to change the narrative in the state, Mbah said his development plan was built on three cardinal pillars, which included, moving the economy of the state from $4.4 billion to $30 billion; inclusive and transparent governance and sustainable prosperity.

Mbah further pledged his resolve to partner with the business professionals, especially from the According to him, the resounding support the people had shown him was an assurance that Akpugo had already been won by the PDP.

“What you have done here today demonstrates you have taken ownership of this project and when we get there, Apkugo is going to be on the list of our priorities. The trust and confidence you deposited on us will not be disappointed,” he further added.