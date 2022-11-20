2023: No Party Can Win in More than Three Zones, Says Olawepo-Hashim

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said that none of the existing political parties has the capacity to win in more than three geographical zones of the country.

In a press release by his media office on Sunday, Olawepo-Hashim said any candidate or party that wins the 2023 presidential election must commit to the formation of a government of national unity.

He maintained that the government of national unity must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country and lay a new foundation for peace and progress.

Olawepo-Hashim noted that as of today, Nigeria is technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires a patriotic, and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened after the Nigeria civil war in 1970.

He said: “Regardless of who or what party wins the 2023 Presidential election, Nigeria must have in place a broad based, inclusive, National Unity government, made up of essentially patriotic citizens to help construct a stable, secure, peaceful and united Nigeria that inspires hope where no section of the country will be left behind.

“The government must also be tasked to secure the nation and bring immediate relief to our suffering people whose welfare have been battered due to the un-abating multi-faceted social and economic crises.

“The truth is that I have reviewed some fantastic economic blueprints contained in the manifestoes of some of the candidates, but the fact remains that mobilising for Economic growth is an impossible task without peace, security and National cohesion.

“We have been on this issue since 2019. The issue will be more in bold relief in 2023 as political dashboard is indicating that none of the parties can win in more than three political zones at their very best. That would be an indication of a deepening post-election division,” he said.