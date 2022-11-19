Delta Terminates 9-year Old Ughelli-Asaba Road Sector A Contract

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



In its avowed determination to finish strong and complete ongoing projects before the expiration of its lifespan, the Delta State Government has announced the termination of the nine-year old contract for ‘Sector A’ of the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriageway, claiming unsatisfactory performance by the contractor handling the project.

This was one of the major decisions at the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House Asaba yesterday, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, told newsmen shortly after the meeting.

The council approved the revocation because the contractor had fallen below expectations for the execution of the contract as the government could not afford to be dragged back by the slow pace of work.

The contract was awarded by the administration of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan nine years ago, in 2013, but the contractor had not lived up to the terms of the contract, the commissioner said.

Aniagwu said, “At today’s EXCO meeting, we terminated the contract of Sector A of the Ughelli/Asaba Email (which is) from Ughelli to Aradhe in Isoko North Local Government Area.

“The contractor that has been handling that project since 2013, when it was awarded, has not been performing up to expectation.

“We have not only repudiated it, we have also approved the award of that project to another contractor immediately.”

However, the information commissioner, who was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, also disclosed that the meeting approved the construction of Etua-Etiti, Etua-Oliogo roads in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

Rising cost of construction materials has compelled the review of contracts for several ongoing projects, he pointed out.

In that vein, the contract for the construction of Ayakoromo Bridge, which was terminated earlier, was to accelerate work on the project, he revealed.

The meeting also approved the construction and expansion of Asaba-Ugbolu Road, also approved the construction of a pedestrian bridge on the road, he said

Aniagwu said, “We are also examining a white paper on the issue of Internet fraud. Once we are done, it will enable us to tackle the issue of Internet fraud in our state.”