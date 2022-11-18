WASCI Unveil a New Center to Support the Nigerian Civil Society

The West Africa Civil Society Institute (WASCI) on Wednesday has opened a work station in Nigeria, in efforts to support the Nigeria’s Civil Society Organisations in order to inspire local funders, named (Node).

Speaking at the event, Nana Afadzinu, executive director of WASCI, said that establishing a Node in Nigeria had to do with fostering stronger ties between civil society and other organizations in the country.

“Looking at their institution, governance, management, and operation and at the same time looking at the environment that they are working in, issues that they are engaged in and how to make sure that they have knowledge capacity to engage those issues as well as resources and how to build on resources and structures to support them.

“We are happy to be here in Nigeria here today because this country is gifted with a high level of local phphilanthropistslike like the high net worth of individuals, organizations, and with upcoming social entrepreneurs who are ready to support their development with their work and their resources.

” Nigeria’s civil society has inspired so many other civil societies out there with their dynamic and we will make sure that this civil society will continue to be strong and enable Nigeria’s democratic project, peace and security, and the kind of prosperity we all need.”

Speaking about the politicization of CSOs in Nigeria, she clarified that the term “politicization” does not necessarily refer to parties or politics, but rather the awareness that citizens need to have in order to take a political position, have a voice, and be involved in their own governance and development.