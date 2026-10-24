Babalakin Hails Tinubu Over Resolution of 19-year MMA2 Dispute, Pledges Jobs for Nigerians

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, has commended President Bola Tinubu for facilitating the resolution of the longstanding dispute surrounding the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), describing the settlement as a victory for Nigeria.



Babalakin also pledged that Bi-Courtney would fulfil its obligations under the agreement and pursue projects expected to create quality employment opportunities for Nigerians.



He spoke at the signing ceremony of the settlement agreement involving the Federal Government, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Bi-Courtney Limited and Stabilini Visinoni Limited, which resolved an impasse that had lasted more than 18 years.

The BASL chairman attributed the breakthrough to Tinubu’s intervention through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN.



“This is not a win for us alone; it is a win for Nigerians,” Babalakin said, expressing appreciation to the President, the minister and Nigerians who had followed the dispute over the years.

He said the resolution sent a positive signal to investors that longstanding disputes between the government and private enterprises could be settled through dialogue and constructive engagement.



According to him, prolonged uncertainty over commercial agreements could discourage long-term investment, making the settlement an important step towards strengthening confidence in Nigeria’s investment environment.



The agreement is also expected to pave the way for the advancement of key development projects at MMA2, particularly the proposed hotel and conference centre, as well as the commencement of regional flight operations.



Babalakin said completing the hotel and conference centre would enhance the airport environment by providing accommodation and conference facilities for business travellers, corporate organisations and other airport users.



He added that the project could generate employment across construction, engineering, hospitality, facility management and related services.



The commencement of regional flight operations, alongside the planned expansion of the airport apron, would also create opportunities for skilled employment and commercial growth.

The settlement further addresses outstanding issues arising from the parties’ longstanding commercial relationship, including matters relating to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), which remained under FAAN’s control and operation.



The agreement incorporates reciprocal concessions and revised obligations, providing a framework for the parties to move forward.

Babalakin acknowledged the responsibility to translate the settlement into tangible results, assuring stakeholders that Bi-Courtney would fulfil its obligations and work constructively with the relevant parties.



“We will not disappoint the President, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, FAAN or Nigerians,” he said.

He reiterated his appreciation to Tinubu for facilitating the resolution, describing the agreement as an opportunity to renew cooperation, deliver infrastructure projects and realise the full potential of MMA2.