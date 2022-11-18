Presidential Amnesty Programme Collaborates with Navy to Develop N’Delta Region

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and the Nigerian Navy are presently collaborating to develop the country, especially the Niger Delta Region through the training of ex-agitators.

This was disclosed when the Interim Administrator of PAP, Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo in his office in Abuja.

In a statement by PAP Ag. Head Information, Alaenetonwa Lawson, Ndiomu was represented at by PAP Head of Reintegration, Mr. Wilfred Musa while the Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Sdel Ladan, led the visiting delegation on behalf of Gambo.

Speaking, Musa lauded the world-class facility of the Naval Engineering College, thanked the Chief of Naval Engineering and his team for the visit and assured them of PAP’s readiness to explore a beneficial working relationship as well as continued partnership, which PAP would fully leverage to train its delegates.

He said, “We’ll be very happy to explore ways and means to bring this collaboration to reality. I want to believe that amongst other things, this is the highest level of this meeting. I was amazed by the garment-making unit of the school. It is so elaborate. We have run dozens of trainings in the past but we have never had the opportunity to work with any of the academies that has the amount of infrastructure and the layout of what we saw at the naval engineering school.

“They make the garment there and they brand them. They stitch and they package. What that tells us is that we can have our delegates acquire that skill and also understand what it means to specialize and they will have a good appreciation of the value chain.

“An end-to-end of it is that you can decide to major as monograming expert or as the one who is branding while another man is making the garment. Also, we observed that it was one man to one machine. So, there is no excuse of saying you don’t have a machine. Once again, you are highly welcome. We thank you for this visit and also for being willing and happy to work with PAP in moving our mandate to the next level.”

In his remark, Ladan said the visit was a reciprocal one made to consolidate and deepen the growing partnership with the Naval Engineering College.

He thanked Ndiomu for his good leadership of PAP.

The PAP leadership had earlier visited to inspect the school facility with the aim of training delegates there.