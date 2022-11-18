  • Friday, 18th November, 2022

Kora, MainOne and others advocate for cloud architecture at the Nigeria Fintech Week

Leaders in the Nigerian technology ecosystem have made a case for adopting cloud architecture at Nigerian startups. At the just-concluded Nigeria Fintech Week, executives from Kora, a pan-African payment infrastructure company, MainOne, Interswitch, and Huawei recommended the technology.

Oluwasegun Adeleye, Chief Technology Officer at Kora, while speaking on a panel on cloud architecture at the event, explained how the pay-as-you-use model of cloud architecture is perfect for startups. “Because cloud services are offered on a pay-as-you-use model, businesses do not need to invest capital in setting up data centres.

Fledgling businesses are assured of business continuity because they get access to data backup and disaster recovery right away,” Oluwasegun said. Adeleye spoke on the panel on the importance of sustainable cloud architecture for African businesses with Oremeyi Akah (Chief Customer Success Officer, Interswitch), Gbolahan Atoyebi (Head, Enterprise Sales, MainOne), Roc Bai (Vice President PreSales, Huawei Cloud Southern Africa Region), and Stephen Okoye (Chief Technology Officer, Inq. Nigeria).

Kora is a pan-African payment infrastructure that offers an all-in-one payment API for local and global businesses by providing businesses with the ability to accept local and international payments, disburse funds, transfer across borders, and make conversions.

According to Adeleye, cloud technology improves businesses’ productivity, enhancing innovation and allowing for global expansion. He said the cloud technology enables companies to expand to new regions and deploy in minutes.

"Working with cloud technology means African companies are better positioned to serve a global audience. You are reducing latency and improving the experience of customers using your services," Adeleye said.

