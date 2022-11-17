Tinubu, Grassroots Revolutionary, Says Braithwaite

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been described as grassroots evolutionary, determined to move the nation forward for progress and rapid economic development.

According to Barrister Olumide Braithwaite, the son of late elder statesman and former presidential candidate and founder of Nigeria Advance Party (NAP), who is a member of the APC Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC), this is the time Tinubu’s wealth of experience is needed most.

Braithwaite made the observation in a press statement issued and signed in Lagos.

The council was established recently as a special purpose campaign platform to compliment the activities of the just inaugurated APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Braithwaite said: “this kind of structure is completely novel in our history of politics in Nigeria. It involves door to door campaigns within the wards of 774 local government areas across the country.”

Speaking further, he remarked that “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be commended for being a revolutionary on his ideological re- orientation” by creating the ICC as an associate of the PCC.

The PCC, he explained, is to support and augment its responsibilities towards reaching the grassroots in the campaign for resounding victory.

The soon to be inaugurated ICC has prominent personalities in various committees including former Governor of Lagos state and now the Minister For Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (Contact and Mobilisation), Alhaji Kashim Imam (Finance and Fund raising ) Ntufam Hilliard Eta (Media and Publicity) and many others. Its national coordinator is Mr. Silas Agara.