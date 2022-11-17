South East Businessmen Donate N1bn to Support Tinubu’s Presidential Bid

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma has revealed that 2,000 South east businessmen have donated the sum of N1 billion to support the campaign of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Bayo Onanuga stated this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja

He said Uzodimma made the disclosure on Thursday at the Town Hall meeting between Tinubu and business leaders in the region.

He said membership of the group was drawn from the five states of the region.

The governor said: “I am happy to say our people are fully in support of our Presidential candidate who has come to share his vision and plan for Nigeria and South East today.

“To support this aspiration the sum of N1billion naira has been raised by 2000 business owners across the South East states.”

The spokesman for the group, Emeka Mgbudem said the group believes in Nigeria and was committed to peace.

He added that members contributed N500,000 each because they believe in Tinubu, after reading his Action Plan for Nigeria, saying where an Ibo man puts his money, he puts his heart.

Mgbudem however urged Tinubu to remove the numerous checkpoints on the roads in the region and also build the roads linking the state capitals in the region.

Responding, Tinubu pledged to introduce technology in the clearing of goods at the ports that will render unnecessary the checkpoints on the roads.

He also promised to run a government where all Nigerians are treated equally.

