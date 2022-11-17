  • Thursday, 17th November, 2022

‘Disorganised APC Cannot Re-organise Nigeria’

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has delcared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) “being a disorganised political party, cannot reorganise Nigeria.”

He maintained that the ruling party cannot bring the country back to the good old days of leaders like Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Onuesoke, in a statement issued yesterday, while reacting the APC presidential flag-off in Jos, Plateau State, said those promoting APC as the party to herald positive change for Nigeria are already disappointed with the abysmal performance of the party in all ramifications for the over seven years in governance.

The former governorship aspirant in Delta State wondered how a party that has not been able to effectively organise its strategy and operations and run the country well in the last seven years can do same for a complex country as Nigeria, “especially in this era that the people are confronted with grave security threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and assassination among other sundry problems that have become the day to day activities in the country.

“APC came with lofty promises of creating a better life for Nigerians. They promised reducing the dollar to one naira, but presently, the dollar had risen above N800. They promised to reduce fuel pump price, but presently, the commodity sells above N250 from N94 that was is available. A bag of rice that was N12, 000 is now N45,000. Prices of commodities are rising daily. This is happening because Nigerians voted a disorganised party that cannot organise itself.”

