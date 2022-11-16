NNPP: We’re Fully Prepared for 2023 General Election





Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has said it was fully prepared for the 2023 general election and that mobilisation of citizens commenced the day the 2019 general election ended.

The party’s spokesman, Dr. Agbo Major, speaking with THISDAY stated that, “We are a grassroots party, a party that belongs to the ordinary people, a party that has presented candidates that the electorate cannot resist. NNPP is indeed a party to beat.”

Major noted that for the first time, the new Electoral Act 2022, has a provision for a marathon campaign period of six months and our party has come out with its campaign programmes in phases.

“The second phase is the one that our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is about to complete the proposed visit to Gombe State. It is centered around inaugurating party secretariats and campaign offices of candidates including presidential campaign offices across the country.

“The next phase is the one Nigerians are used to which is rallies. For us, as a party, we don’t attach too much importance to rallies, because we believe that Nigerians are tired of these rallies, where empty promises are made, which is what the APC, PDP and LP are doing now.”

He further stated that, “For us, we have presented the best candidate, who has gone into the hinterland to establish individual social contract with Nigerians, which is unprecedented, like his recent visit to Ugep in Cross River State. It is not on record in the history of presidential election in Nigeria that a presidential candidate has gone to that level.

“We have articulated and presented to Nigerians a blueprint that touches all spheres of their lives and has presented very pragmatic approach of solving our traditional problems of insecurity, unemployment, decaying infrastructure, nose diving educational fortunes.

“We are also at the process of condensing the 162-page blueprint into pamphlet size to be translated into various languages for the electorate to use as checklist for our performance, when we form government in May 2023.

“The choice is now for Nigerians to make for whether they want to remain strangulated or to make progress and choose whether to stay in darkness or to enjoy light. We are set as a party and we strongly believe that His Excellency, Senator (Engr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the candidate to beat in the 2023 general election.”