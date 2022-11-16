TRIBUTE

Mary Nnah



This is a tribute that is difficult for me to write because I do not know where and how to begin talking about my one-in-a-million grandma, the late Ima Johnson Udo, popularly called Ima Ufon, as arrangements are made for her burial on Saturday, November 19th, at late Chief Johnson Udoumo’s compound, Ibiakpan 2, Otoro Abak, Akwa Ibom State after a funeral service at Church of Christ No.1, Ibiakpan 2, Otoro Abak by10:00 am.

Ima! That was the name I grew up to identify you with, and it stuck. Everyone called you by your first name, ‘Ima’, which means love. You were one special woman – the epitome of love and goodness. And the loss of you is felt deeply by many, even though you lived a full life.

For the past few months, you bravely fought through illness due to ageing. You strive to live. And even though we all knew it was more or less time for you to exit this earth, we made all attempts to prolong your life more.

Seeing you grow weaker and weaker in those last days was extremely difficult, but still, we give God the glory for a life well spent. Yes! You lived to the ripe age.

God must have given you to us to liven up our lives, to make our lives more complete, and to make us well-rounded and better human beings.

Ima, you played a big part in my childhood, and I can remember so many times, as a child, sitting in your kitchen and eating the dishes you prepared with a special love.

Being your very first granddaughter, you dotted so much on me, even though you had many more afterward. I can remember the many times you held me on your lap and hand-fed me as a grown child. And then you will call me pet names that were rarely understood by me, one of which was, “Andiyene ama.” How sweet it sounded each time you called me by that name, especially. You taught me a lot about love, generosity, sacrifice and the meaning of family.

You were never just my grandmother but my guardian, my friend, and my inspiration. Even in adulthood, I felt more comfortable spending time with you than anyone else.

Born in September 1920 to the family of Oku Inam Udomkpong Abasietor of Ikot Udo Etor and Late Madam Ufon Umana Udomkpong of Ikot Obio Ama, all in Abiakpo, Otoro Abak in Akwa Ibom State, late Ima Johnson Udo was the third daughter to the father and first daughter to the mother.

Ima, from birth, was very intelligent with good character. Although female education was not pronounced nor regarded during her days, as a daughter of a great royal family, she was trained and educated domestically.

Knowing the value of Western Education and having realised being cheated by the custom of her days, Ima considered it a challenge to prepare a workable and solid foundation of Western education for all her children.

Late Ima Ufon, as she was fondly called by many, was a delightful great trader, farmer and community midwife. As a midwife, she attended many seminars organised by the government for midwives. The community midwife was only a hobby since she did not make it a profit-oriented business as she usually only collected a stick of bar soap and a bottle of kerosene at childbirth from the newborns’ parents, and even spent for others that could not afford and also maintained the newborns and the mothers for days or weeks before being discharged.

Ima had immortal love for Midwifery while her major occupation was farming and trading, which kept her on top of other people around her time.

She trained many maids who had the heart to live with her. and are today thanking God for having been trained by such a heroine. Late Ima worked with an example, knowing quite well that setting a good example is a far better way to spread ideas than through the force of arms.

Ima faced all challenges in life with happiness but developed zero tolerance for laziness.

Ima’s beauty, hard work and respect attracted many suitors. Among them, she chose and married the Late Chief Johnson Udoudo Akpan UmoAden in late 1949. The marriage was blessed with seven children, though death snatched one at a very tender age. The six left behind are all available to bid her farewell today. She was a very caring, supportive and disciplined wife and mother. She was a member of the Church of Christ, where she worshipped till her departure from earth.

Late Ima’s charity and service to humanity had no bounds. She was a pacesetter and had lived a life of service, impacting many lives positively in several decades of active social participation and public service. This made her a social pathfinder, leader of leaders and legend in her lifetime. She hated laziness and had no space for dull moments or lies.

Ima had all the favour of God, and she flowed progressively in all fields of endeavour until she had pains in her joints that could not allow her to walk a distance. On March 22, by 8:00 pm, she had devotion with family members and a brief discussion with her children before peacefully sleeping in the Lord by 8:30 pm.

She left behind her six biological children and many relatives, adopted children, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son and daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

I will miss you, grandmother, but your spirit and strength live on in each of us and the lives you touched with the love, strength, wisdom, and beauty of your soul.

You truly were a one-in-a-million grandma. Rest in peace, my Ima! We will never forget you, and we will love you forever.