Foundation Donates Relief Materials to Support  Bayelsa  Flood Victims

Sunday Okobi

The Azeez Amida Foundation, a brainchild of the Nigerian author and business executive, Azeez Amida, has partnered the support initiative of Nigerian artist, Timi Dakolo, to provide relief aids to 50,000 victims of floods in Bayelsa State.

The recent flooding in Nigeria, which the BBC has described as an overwhelming disaster, is the worst flooding Nigeria has experienced in a decade. The floods, which began in earlier October, have killed over 600 people, displaced 1.3 million people, destroyed more than 200,000 homes, as well as a large expanse of farmland with several property lost.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the floods happened because many states were not adequately prepared for the disaster despite warnings.

Therefore, as part of its drive, mission, and objectives to alleviate hunger and poverty in Africa, the Azeez Amida Foundation has donated to support the victims. Thousands of medications covering the treatment of malaria, typhoid, cholera, skin infections, allergies, and cough were donated. In addition, first-aid kits and antiseptic supplies for improved living were also made available.

The Founder of the Azeez Amida Foundation, Azeez Amida, yesterday said: “Nigeria’s economy has been through terrible moments in the past years, and inflation has affected people’s cost of living and income levels. The flooding has further wrecked more havoc on an already fragile economy and people, making living even more unbearable.”

According to him, it was a no-brainer to accept it when Nigerian singer and Bayelsa State native, Timi Dakolo, reached out to the foundation in his drive to support the people of his state.

“To assist victims of this overwhelming disaster, we have partnered Timi Dakolo on his support initiative to provide relief materials to the affected people. This will also be our first outreach as a foundation to the Niger Delta, so we are grateful for the opportunity,” Amida added.

In his remarks, Timi Dakolo stated that: “The nationwide flooding that has affected 27 of the 36 states in the country is a huge disaster that requires urgent attention. In Bayelsa State alone, lives, sources of livelihoods, and assets have been lost to the floods.”

According to Dakolo, “What is more disheartening is the slow and delayed response of the federal government to the plight of victims in the state. Therefore, to make a difference in our own little way, we came up with this support initiative to bring relief to the victims of the flood.”

All relief materials provided by the Azeez Amida Foundation were officially presented to Timi Dakolo at a handover meeting, with distribution scheduled throughout November 2022.

Also, the Bayelsa State Government stated that no fewer than 300 communities and villages have been totally or partially submerged by flooding in the state. Virtually all the communities and streets in Yenagoa Local Government Area have also been submerged or partially flooded. The flood seriously affected communities in five other local government areas, namely, Sagbama, Ekeremor, Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma, and Southern Ijaw. About 700,000 persons have either been displaced or affected by the flood, heightening fears of a humanitarian crisis.