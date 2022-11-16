Citing Fumigation, Seats Arrangement, Again, House Postpones Plenary Resumption

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The leadership of the House of Representatives has again shifted its plenary resumption to Tuesday, November 22nd, citing fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats as reasons for the postponement.

The lawmakers, had in a circular last week, scheduled Monday, November 14, 2022 as resumption of plenary. This was against the earlier date of November 15 set by them before embarking on a three-week break for the 2023 budget defence.

But at the resumption, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, ruled that all matters in the order paper should be stepped down till Wednesday, November 16, as he had an important emergency situation to attend to.

Issuing a circular on Tuesday night, the House Clerk, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, said the lawmakers will now resume plenary on Thursday, 17th November, at 11:00 am as against the 16th earlier announced.

However, on Wednesday, he issued another circular, saying that plenary will now resume Tuesday, next week as they plan to do a holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats throughout this week.

The circular read: “I am directed to inform Hon Members and the general public to disregard the resumption of plenary earlier announced against Thursday, 17th November, 2022. A holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats will be done throughout this week. Resumption of plenary is now scheduled for Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022 at 11:00am. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”