Campaign Rallies: Delta APC Raises the Alarm over Closure of Venue

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to frustrate its planned presidential and flag-off of the state campaign slated for next Saturday.

The Director of Communications and Media Strategy of the APC campaign organisation, Ima Niboro, in a statement issued yesterday alleged that some roads leading to the Warri stadium, venue of its planned rallies, have been closed by the Chairman of Warri Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi.

He declared: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign organisation for Delta State condemned the closure of the routes leading to and from the Warri Township Stadium, the venue of its presidential campaign rally and the flag-off of its state campaign, slated for next Saturday.”

Niboro frowned at what he described as “perfidious road closures aimed at stalling Saturday’s grand events.”

He disclosed that information available to the party indicates that the Warri South LGA Chairman, Tidi, has ordered closing of routes leading to the Warri Township Stadium with effect from November 14 to November 28.

The closed routes include Ubeji Roundabout, Okere Square and the Edjeba Community Road from SPDC Gate, Niboro said, adding that: “He did not give any sensible reason for the closure but went ahead to provide very difficult ‘alternative routes’ such as Elizabeth Close for Ubeji Roundabout users, Eboh Road for Okere Square and DBS Warri route for Edjeba Community road users.

“The state APC Campaign Organisation views the action of the Warri South LGA chairman as an attempt to frustrate and sabotage the flag-off of the presidential and gubernatorial campaigns of the party by the PDP in the Delta State.

“Faced with its dismal performance in governance, the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led PDP administration has clearly seen that their misgovernance portends a coming electoral disaster at the polls next year, and have resorted to wickedness, illegality, and every dubious mean possible to thwart their inevitable rout.”

Niboro, however, promised that the APC in Delta State is strong, resilient and capable of crushing “the infantile hurdles set by Okowa and his fawning minions, including the said Tidi.”