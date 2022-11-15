  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

TRCN Gets ISO Certificate of Excellence

Nigeria | 2 hours ago


Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Professionalisation of the teaching profession in the country yesterday received international recognition as the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) received the International Standardization Organisation (ISO) Certificate of Compliance.

The certification has affirmed TRCN an agency under the Federal Ministry of Education with the mandate to regulate the teaching profession in Nigeria, and as one which executes its mandates in line with international standards and best practices.

It was learnt that the international evaluation, which spanned six months, found that the Council conducts its regulatory functions excellently

The visibly elated Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Olusegun Ajiboye, while receiving the ISO certificate, congratulated the staff of the agency for their selfless service that led to the international recognition, urging them to continue to do their best to sustain the enviable status already attained and aspire for greater achievements.

He said: “With this certification, all operations of TRCN are adjudged to be in line with international standards and operations.”

Ajiboye, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, for their support to the agency, promised that the Council would not rest on its oars towards uplifting teaching and its professionalism to its enviable global status to drive development in the country.

