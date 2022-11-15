Tinubu, Atiku Meet amidst Brickbats

Amid mudslinging between supporters of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Vice-President and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, had a brief chat yesterday when they ran into each other at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The two Presidential candidates of the parties exchanged pleasantries as they sat in the lounge of the Abuja airport.

Atiku was said to be on his way to Lagos to deliver a lecture at the Nigeria Guild of Editors today, November 15. On the other hand, Tinubu was on his way to Jos for the APC’s campaign flag off today. They were said to have bumped into each another for the unexpected meeting at the airport.

Among those who were with the two presidential candidates were National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and a PDP presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatudeen. The video of the encounter between the two men was posted on Instagram by another former presidential aspirant turned adviser to Atiku, Dele Momodu.

The meeting between Atiku and Tinubu, which was said to have taken place in jovial manner is despite the repeated brickbats between some of their most ferocious supporters, notably Senator Dino Melaye and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode who have gone personal against each other.