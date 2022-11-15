  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

Tinubu, Atiku Meet amidst Brickbats

Nigeria | 47 seconds ago

Amid mudslinging between supporters of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu  and former Vice-President and  his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, had a brief chat yesterday when they ran into each other at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. 

The two Presidential candidates of the parties  exchanged pleasantries as they sat in the lounge of the Abuja airport.

Atiku was said to be on his way to Lagos to deliver a lecture at the Nigeria Guild of Editors today, November 15. On the other hand,  Tinubu was  on his way to Jos for the APC’s campaign flag off today.  They were said to have bumped into each another for the unexpected meeting at the airport.

Among those who were with the two presidential candidates were National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and a PDP presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatudeen. The video of the encounter between the two men was posted on Instagram by another former presidential aspirant turned adviser to Atiku, Dele Momodu.

The meeting between Atiku and Tinubu, which was said to have taken place in jovial manner  is despite the repeated brickbats between some of their most ferocious supporters, notably Senator Dino Melaye and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode who have gone personal against each other.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.