Nigerians Begging PDP to Reclaim Power from APC over Hardship, Says Ex-Katsina SSG

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has said Nigerians are begging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to power over alleged untold hardship inflicted on them by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the country.

The erstwhile state pioneer chairman of the APC explained that the party had failed to provide qualitative and competent leadership that is direly needed to steer the ship of the Nigerian nation to unity and prosperity hence the current security and economic woes.

Speaking during the inauguration of the newly appointed PDP chairman in state, Alhaji Lawal Magaji, at the party’s secretariat, Inuwa added that most Nigerians could no longer afford food due to economic quagmire orchestrated by the present administration.

Inuwa, who contested governorship primary on the platform of the APC but lost to Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, recently dumped the party alongside his 627 support groups across the 361 political wards of the state for the opposition PDP.

He said: “We thanked God for bringing us together under PDP, the party that people, not only those in Katsina state, but Nigeria at large are begging to return back to power or reclaim power from APC because of untold hardship that party brought to Nigerians.

“In 2015, when people in their own thinking rejected PDP, what was life like?; how much was a bag of maize, rice, fertiliser, dollar exchange rate, a hajj seat?. Today, because of the hardship everywhere you go, Nigerians are talking about PDP because it is the only party to recover the lost glory of the nation.”

While pledging to do everything humanly possible to ensure the victory of the PDP at the national and state levels, Inuwa urged leaders of the party to remain united and shun act capable of dividing the party.

Earlier, Magaji called on aggrieved members of the party to join hands with the new party executive to build the party in the state and prepare for victory ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the party has enormous potential in the state and is poised to take over power come 2023 so as to offer true democratic leadership for the people at all levels of governance.

According to him, “The people of Katsina deserve better democratic dividends and we are determined to take over power in 2023 to provide this much needed quality leadership. It is therefore important that we all unite and work for the success of the party rather than our personal interests. I am calling on all aggrieved members of the party to bury their differences and work with us to rescue Katsina from its current challenges.”