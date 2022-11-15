Martell Unveils Audacious Disruptive OOH Installation

Martell Cognac has inaugurated The Martell Box, an exceptional never-before-seen boutique experience dedicated to tasting, education and the exploration of its exclusive product offerings.

Renowned for their extraordinary brand experiences, Martell, the premium cognac with a luxurious heritage and legacy, this week, unveiled an audacious and disruptive Out of Home (OOH) experience – the never-before-seen Martell Box; a brand immersion in a billboard, and logo prism at the Lekki/Ikoyi bridge roundabout.

The Martell Box, was a two-day pop-up exclusive immersive experience, hosting notable personalities across entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and entrepreneurship.

With the exterior fabricated wholly from glass, the box’s interior was custom-fitted with bespoke decor, such as the signature Martell bar.

The event was carefully curated to evoke elements of the brand’s essence of luxury and audacity, in addition to incorporating details of the cognac making process in the design of the Martell Box, providing guests with an authentic Martell experience.

Guests were taken on a brand education journey by the brand’s ambassador Jeff Nweke, where they learned about Martell’s heritage and history, as they sampled Martell’s distinctive offerings: Martell VS, Martell Blue Swift, Martell XO, Martell XXO and Martell L’Or de Jean.

Speaking on the idea behind the installation, Brand Manager, Martell, Ms. Elizabeth Anthony noted that the “The Martell Box” was deliberately designed to be audacious and disruptive. It was situated in an unusual location for the ultimate, one-of-a-kind experience.

“Audacity is deeply rooted in Martell’s heritage and legacy. The brand prides itself on creating distinctive and extraordinary experiences, so the concept of the Martell Box experience speaks directly to that bold and courageous legacy that Martell represents”.

“We wanted our guests to experience firsthand the qualities that Martell embodies: the courage to be different, to stand out from the crowd and redefine convention against all odds,” Anthony added.