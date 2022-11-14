Saraki Foundation Offers Ilorin Residents Free Medical Services to Mark 10th Anniversary of Late  Father 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Thousands of Ilorin residents in Kwara State yesterday benefited from the free medical outreach services organised to mark the 10th year remembrance anniversary of the late former Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki.

The two-day programme is organised by the Olusola Saraki Educational Foundation to commemorate the death of Saraki.

Speaking in Ilorin on the outreach, the Publicity Secretary of the Foundation, Dr. Seyi Adigun, said the free medical outreach was aimed at catering for the less privileges and aged people living in Ilorin and other adjoining areas of the state capital.

He said the medical services covered free medical consultation, free cardio-vascular check-up, free diabetes screening and other medical tests, free eye checkup, as well as glasses and free drugs for the participants.

Adigun said among areas that benefited from the free medical intervention included Zango, Oke-Andi, Kulende, Basin, Eyenkorin and other surrounding communities.

He added that: “The medical team are attending to people of various strata, including youths, aged women, market people as well as less advantaged who could not afford hospital services due to economic hardship of the moment.

“The commemoration of the 10 years memorial of late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, the Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin, became important because he used his lifetime for service of the people, particularly the common man.”

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday in Ilorin interacted with the participants at the free medical outreach to assess the success of the programme.

Saraki, who commended the organiser of the programme, said it has provided opportunity for the less privileged people in the society to benefit from the free medical outreach.

He, therefore, called on the people to come out en masse to enable them take the advantage of free medical outreach.