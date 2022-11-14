Kiraa TV Partners Yoruba Movie Gist Awards 2022

Last Sunday November 13th 2022, Olakiitan Adetutu Communications in conjunction with Kiraa TV held the 5th edition of the annual Yoruba Movie Gist Awards at Bamboo Event Center, Noble Close, Opposite NNPC Filling Station, Omole Phase 1, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria in grand style.

The highly innovative award ceremony was indeed a memorable event as those who matter in the Yoruba movie industry, as well as the Nigerian social circle came out immensely to be part of the programme.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, the CEO Kiraa TV, Mr Oluwasegun Franklin Currie spoke at length on why his company partnered the organizers of Yoruba Movie Gist Awards to host this year’s edition.

According to him, “we are so delighted to be part of the 2022 Yoruba Movie Gist Awards, this is the type of events Kiraa TV will always want to be part of.

“At Kiraa TV, our mission is to create and promote content that puts the Nigerian culture on the map of the world’s entertainment from a new perspective, While the vision is CORE VALUES THAT DEFINES US. We appreciate the historical heritage of Africa at large and Nigeria in particular. Thus, we create and promote mind blowing and sensational contents from an exciting viewpoint.

“Yoruba Movie Gist Awards is one of those big brands in Nigeria promoting our culture, which we are proud to be part of. Meanwhile, Kiraa TV’s relationship with Yoruba Movie Gist Awards’ organizers is far beyond the Nigerian entertainment industry. The CEO of Olakiitan Adetutu Communications, Mr. Gbolahan Adetayo and I are from the same home. He is from Ipara Remo, Ogun State where my mum hails from. Kiraa TV is located in Ijebu Ososa, Ogun State and here at Ojodu Lagos.”, he said.