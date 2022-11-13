2023: We will Do Better, Tinubu Begs Nigerians Not to Give up on Politicians

*Oyetola will regain mandate soon, says Akeredolu

David Fidelis in Akure

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday begged Nigerians not to give up on politicians.

The former Lagos State governor promised Nigerians that the ruling APC would do better ahead of next year’s general election.



The APC presidential candidate made the plea to Nigerians at the funeral service of the late mother of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew’s, Imola, Owo.



“Thank God we are alive; there might be weaknesses and inadequacies in expectation. No one wants failure. You cannot give up on us. We will do better. We will contribute to the improvement you might want.



“Mama has given us the Grace of the day that she will not be the one to bury us. She had the greatest legacy of a life full of achievements,” he explained.

Earlier, in his sermon, Revd Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi, lamented that “The poor are getting poor. Nigeria needs a change that will ensure safety and security in villages.

Fagbemi said: “We need a government that understands economics. Life is hard in this country. Let our leaders be careful to help us move things forward. The best place to start a campaign is the hospital.”



He told Tinubu that God has placed him where he is going to make a difference.

“Go to hospitals and schools and see what Nigeria is like. I encourage you to go to FMC here in Owo to campaign and see what the future holds.

Fagbemi urged Governor Akeredolu and his siblings to immortalise their mother because she lived a life of service to God and humanity.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said the life of the mother of the Ondo governor deserved celebration.



According to him, “Today is a day of great joy. We have reached where we must celebrate one the greatest legacy.

“It is a time to celebrate Mama because of her great deeds. The life of Grace Akeredolu is a life worthy of celebration. She lost her husband at the age of 50 and lived up to 90.



“She brought up her children. She made a great effort at raising four boys

“She did very well indeed. We must thank God because not only did she bring up her children well but all of them are successful.

“What we must celebrate most is her service to God and mankind. We celebrate the life of a great woman, a woman who served God well and her community.

Governor Akeredolu, in a response to the sermon, said there were crops of politicians in the South-west that the people could be very proud of.

Akeredolu said: “We have listened to t your political sermon. It was wonderful listening to the sermon. I will not contend with you but I know as politicians we are doing our best. It might not be good for everybody.



“You should also say the things we have done. Continue to pray for us so that we will do our best.

“We will look at it. It is not that we are not trying. We have our shortcomings. We have crops of politicians in the South-west we can be very proud of.

The governor, however, expressed optimism that the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, would emerge victorious at the tribunal.

Oyetola is challenging the outcome of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in which the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, was declared the winner.



Other dignitaries present at the service include, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Lagos State, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, represented by his wife, Olufunke.

Also in attendance include, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and wife, Erelu Bisi; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, among several others.