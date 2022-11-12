  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

L’Oréal Cosmetics Brand, Set to Launch in Nigeria

Information is rife that a global cosmetics company, France-headquartered L’Oréal, after many years of attempts, is set to finally enter the Nigerian market and take leadership position before the end of the year. 

There are strong indications that L’Oréal may have found a reliable partner in Konga Health, a digital health care distribution company and one of the thriving subsidiaries under the Konga e-Commerce group. 

Our source at Konga Health neither denied nor confirmed the development. However, he assured that if any such deal sails through, the management of Konga will make it public, adding that such a landmark deal of this nature cannot be hushed and likening it to pregnancy, which, in his words: ‘‘you can’t hide for too long’’.

L’Oréal is the world leader in beauty: makeup, cosmetics, haircare and perfume in terms of quality, efficacy and safety. Founded 113 years ago on July 30, 1909, L’Oréal has 21 worldwide research and development centers, owns more than 35 brands and over 497 patents.

