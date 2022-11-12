Lagos First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu Gives Laptops, Learning Materials to School Children

Charles Ajunwa

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-olu, yesterday gave out laptops, tablets and other educational materials to school children from the 36 states of the country.

The First Lady presented the gifts to the selected school children who were participating in the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) tagged ‘Eko NAFEST 2022’ when she hosted them at the State House Marina.

The governor’s wife, who is Mama NAFEST 2022, said the decision to host the children at her official residence “was intentional to give you a sense of history,” adding, “We want you to be part of the history too.”

“We have decided to invest in our children, we do not play with our children at all.

“That is why we deemed it fit to give you gifts that will be memorable, a gift that you will not throw away, a gift that will be planted in your minds. Your experiences will tell the whole world what you have seen and how Lagos treated you to hospitality.

“NAFEST has come to stay. We are the ones hosting the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST). Lagos State hosted it in 1988 (24 years ago). We welcome all the children from the 36 states of the federation of Nigeria. Welcome to Lagos of Centre of Excellence and aquatic splendor,” the First Lady said.

She also admonished the children to be of good behaviour and be good ambassadors of their states in particular and Nigeria at large.

Apart from the educational materials, the governor’s wife organised a tour guide inside the colonial building for the children,dancing competition, games and sumptuous meals and drinks.

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, who accompanied the children participants with other delegates, presented an artistic portrait of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, to them.