 IWS Stresses Women’s Empowerment for Economic Growth

The International Women’s Society (IWS) has emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment to economic buoyancy.

President of the society, Mrs Ifeoma Monye reiterated this at the society’s 65th anniversary in Lagos, where funds were also raised to execute the society’s humanitarian projects.

She explained that the society was set up in 1957 to advance the cause of women and lift the indigent and less privileged among them.

She said funds realised at the event would be expended on the society’s budget for 2023.

Monye said, “We aim to intensify our impacts by giving out more scholarship to the indigent, empower more women and widows with the right skills set, provide training and mentorship for girls and ensuring safe spaces for orphans.”

She called on well to do Nigerians to support IWS’s cause for a better society.

“We imagine that if the economy situation could be rubbing off negatively on the well to do, it definitely will have tougher output on the poor and less privileged.

“When women are educated, healthy, and safe, they will be able to lift up their families, communities, and the world”.

She added that the society was also looking to partnering with cooperates to absorb graduates from IWS programmes for either internship or employment opportunities.